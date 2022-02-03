Local SRO, former Survivor contestant returns to work after battling COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Gardens Elementary School welcomed back a well-known school resource officer as he returned to work for the first time in months after battling COVID-19.

SRO Travis Sampson, a former contestant on the CBS reality show “Survivor,” tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

During the month he spent in the hospital, students held prayer vigils and made cards to show their support.

On Thursday morning, they welcomed Sampson as he returned to the school.

“I didn’t realize how much love and stuff that we have in our community as much as I do now because it’s still pouring in and it’s just amazing,” Sampson said.

Sampson said he will ease back into work by teaching his Law Enforcement Against Drugs class two days a week.