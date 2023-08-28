JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City-based special effects company that provides film assets to top-tier productions is hosting a fundraiser to benefit wildfire relief in Maui.

ActionVFX creates computer-generated animations that visual effects artists and filmmakers can purchase and use in their projects.

ActionVFX said all profits made off of its water special effect assets now through Aug. 30 will go directly to the Maui Strong Fund. ActionVFX’s marketing manager Cody Vineyard said the business is happy to be able to help the Hawaiian island in a time of need.

“It means a lot to us to be able to essentially take the impact that we can bring to global filmmakers and VFX artists and use it for good and be able to, in this case, donate to Maui to aid the relief of the wildfires,” he said.

Vineyard said it’s a way for ActionVFX customers to acquire video assets for their projects while providing a helping hand to wildfire relief.

“That brings us great joy to be able for these people, whoever our customer is, to purchase these and for them to actually have the assets to use in whatever production or project that they may have; but also, it’s good to know for us and the customer that ‘Hey, the money that you spent with us, we’re taking 100% of it and sending it straight to Maui to aid the relief’.”

Products offered by ActionVFX and more information on the company’s fundraiser to support Maui can be found at ActionVFX.com.