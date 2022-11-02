MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the Federal Reserve increases interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation, small business owners are left worrying about how inflation will continue to affect their businesses.

News Channel 11 spoke with Merrilyn Price, who has owned Dairy Cup in Mount Carmel for three and a half years about how she copes with rising prices.

“We’re constantly having to change prices. Normally in the past, I would change prices once, maybe twice a year total. I’ve already changed it four times this year,” said Price.

The price of food continues to rise, but that’s not all she has to worry about as a small business owner.

“Not only on the food cost and the container end, but also manufacturing for parts, for fryers and grills and things like that, labor cost is a lot higher to get those things fixed now. And just any sector that it could possibly touch it’s touched and it really affects us all over the place.”

David Campbell, professor of economics at Milligan University, said the rate of inflation from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022 was around 8.2%, and it’ll likely get worst before it gets better.

“The employment market is still really hot, which means people are having to bid up wages to get people to work for them. So, inflation becomes a cycle,” said Campbell. “I don’t think we’ll really feel it until next year, and when we do it’s going to be in the form of higher unemployment, hopefully price stability, meaning inflation comes down. But definitely a recession.”