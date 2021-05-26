Local singer-songwriter among nominees for Americana Honors & Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah is up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards.

Kiah was nominated for emerging act of the year, song of the year for “Black Myself,” and duo/group of the year for Our Native Daughters, a group that includes Kiah and three others — Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell.

The winners will be announced during the 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony on Sept. 22 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Kiah is an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program. Her song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.

She was recently featured on the late night TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and is scheduled to perform Aug. 7 in Bristol.