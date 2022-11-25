BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Though Black Friday has wrapped up, holiday shopping is now in full swing.

Some shoppers hit The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee to snag deals in one of the biggest sales of the year.

“We wanted to stop off and see what kind of bargains we could find at some of the shops here,” Shopper Amy Cuthrell said.

Some people said sales were extra attractive this year as they deal with the challenge of inflation.

“We’re not doing as big of a Christmas as normal,” Shopper Brittany Dixon said. “But we’re getting done what we can today while it’s on sale.”

Shopper Monica Leeper brought her sister along to spend time with family while braving the crowds.

“It was fun, Black Friday I’m usually working,” Shopper Monica Leeper said. “This time I was fortunate enough to be home.”

On Saturday, stores around the region will celebrate “Small Business Saturday.”