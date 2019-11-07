Local shelter takes in 140 animals in less than a week, in need of donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter said just days into November they’ve already taken in 140 animals.
Tuesday alone shelter officials said they took in 43 animals.
Officials at the shelter told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that 38 of the animals were taken in from animal cruelty cases.
The shelter is now asking for donations as they said they are running low on dry and can dog food.
