Local shelter takes in 140 animals in less than a week, in need of donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter said just days into November they’ve already taken in 140 animals.

Tuesday alone shelter officials said they took in 43 animals.

🐾🐾🐾🐾 HELP NEEDED 🐾🐾🐾🐾We are in DESPERATE NEED OF DOG FOOD !!! The shelter took in 43 animals yesterday !! 43 animals… Posted by Washington County, TN Animal Shelter on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Officials at the shelter told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that 38 of the animals were taken in from animal cruelty cases.

The Washington Co. Animal Shelter has taken in 140 animals this month already. Not only are they running out of room, but also food.



Tune into @WJHL11 tonight for the full story and what you can do to help! pic.twitter.com/7g9Ga8pVnV — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 6, 2019

The shelter is now asking for donations as they said they are running low on dry and can dog food.

Anslee will have the full story coming up on WJHL at 11 o’clock.