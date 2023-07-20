KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — For leaders at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, the goal of joining Tennessee’s new Food Bank Association is simple.

We want to make sure that everyone has access to food,” Executive Director Rhonda Chafin told News Channel 11. “That’s what this association is about.”

Chafin says joining forces with other Tennessee food banks could open the doors to more funding.

“Some opportunities will give on a collaborative state effort, or statewide that may not just give to one food bank,” said Chafin.

On top of working together to secure funding, Chafin says the new association will allow Tennessee food banks to lobby legislators with one voice.

“We’ll be able to come together as a strong, collaborative effort for a strong voice, a strong voice for advocacy on different policies that might be considered on a state level on a federal level,” said Chafin.

Chafin says those benefits are critical as one in eight Tennesseans faces food insecurity.

“It’s like one in five, especially in Hancock County,” said Chafin.

Ultimately, Chafin says working together, food banks in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis will move towards their ultimate goal.

“I think that’s important to be able to really be able to dig in and accomplish some of the things that we want to do, and that’s making meaningful progress on ending hunger,” said Chafin.

Chafin said a nationwide search is underway for an executive director for the state association.

She says they hope to hire that person by the end of the year.