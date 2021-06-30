Local schools to pilot career technical training programs

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An innovative new education program may be on its way to deployment across the state after legislators met to discuss the merits of the Summit Project, spearheaded by Carter County, Kingsport City, and Johnson County high schools.

The Summit Program focuses on providing resources and contact hours to Career Technical Education students who have early intentions to prepare for the working world.

Students who participate in the program spend part of their Junior and Senior years focusing intensely on technical training, and the goal is for involved students to receive two degrees with one graduation.

As of now, the program is funded by the Middle College Scholarship and an Innovative High School Grant which was applied for by Dr. Tracy McAbee, superintendent of Carter County Schools.

Thanks to the grant, students are not expected to pay fees or equipment costs for the entire program.

Any rising Junior with a GPA of 3.6 and higher or a 3.0 GPA coupled with a 250 CollegeBoard Accuplacer score is eligible.

Potential future funding was discussed on Wednesday in a Carter County Commission meeting as Dr. McAbee presented the program to Tennessee State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Tennessee State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-District 3.