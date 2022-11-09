KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in the season.

Washington County Schools had an absentee rate of about 10% last week.

“It is a lot different than it normally is,” said Lorrie Linkous, a nurse at Kennedy Elementary School in Kingsport. “Usually one maybe a day, every other day. I’ve been sending five, six patients home or students home every day.”

Right now, the clinic at Kennedy Elementary is seeing more flu-like symptoms and positive flu cases.

“Usually we see these absences in January, February and it’s just a lot earlier. We’re seeing flu symptoms and having reports of flu in the school system than we normally do,” said Linkous.

Kingsport City Schools received grant money that allowed them to update their facilities by adding isolation rooms to all of their school clinics. Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnston believes this is helping lessen the spread of illness.

“We can isolate the student that is sick and has the fever elevation, that we’re not giving a well student who might be in the clinics for medication something that a sick student has,” said Johnston.

The school district is excited about its new prevention measures to help keep students healthy. Kindergartener at Kennedy Elementary School, Luke Walters, is too.

“I like that they help people,” Walters said.

All district schools encourage diligent cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, washing hands, and staying home when sick to keep students healthy.