KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school leaders said they’re closely watching Governor Bill Lee’s plan to expand a voucher program to all 95 Tennessee counties, while staying focused on providing the best education possible.

“We’ll certainly continue to monitor the specifics, how this progresses,” Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11.

The Governor’s proposal aims to expand a voucher program that currently serves Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby counties.

As same as the first three counties, the plan will require approval from the legislature, but the Governor cannot formally propose legislation. State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) told News Channel 11 today that he plans to sponsor the bill for the Governor on his side of the legislature.

“Parents should have the ability to send their child to wherever they think will create the atmosphere for that child to succeed,” Lundberg said. “I think that’s fundamental, whether that’s West Tennessee, East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, you name it.”

The measure may not carry universal appeal with Lundberg’s fellow Republicans, however; when lawmakers approved vouchers for Davidson and Shelby counties, it passed on a tight margin.

TISA troubles?

Voucher programs have long been controversial with public school leaders, and Tennessee’s system of providing money to local districts may raise concerns.

This school year was the first for districts to receive funding through the state’s new student-based funding formula, called Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA).

Because the formula uses student population to calculate a large portion of the funding distributed to local districts, if a student leaves a public school, some state funding will leave with them.

“This is sort of losing that money for public education, it is startling to think about it,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett told News Channel 11.

Lee’s proposed plan would make $7,075 of public money available to 20,000 students across the state to use at a private or charter school of their parents’ choice.

That’s about equivalent to the base funding each district receives per student through TISA, which was $6,860 for the 2023-24 school year.

Despite his worries, Barnett said he’s focusing on making Johnson City Schools a district families want to stick with.

“We are a fantastic option for our families and we’ll continue to work hard to be that good option, that great option,” Barnett said.

In Kingsport, True said the question of how to provide the best education is front of mind when he thinks about the possibility of having to compete with private schools.

“With the funds and the resources that are available to us, we’re going to use in a way that best serves our community, best serves our students and provides them the opportunities that they can have to be most successful,” True said.

Barnett is also monitoring the political support for Lee’s proposal and said it will likely be a topic of conversation at a scheduled meeting between the school board and its state representatives.

“They’re very supportive and they have those same high expectations of us that the public should have,” said Barnett. “But they’ve been very supportive and (we) look forward to meeting and working with our local legislators as we work through this next session.”

Private schools for who?

School leaders also emphasized that, unlike private schools, they are required to educate all students in their district.

“Whether that child has disabilities, the child is learning English as their second language, the child student who is struggling academically, we take that head on,” Barnett said. “We work with those students to produce the very best outcome for each of our students and our families that come to us each day.”

Some of the state’s top educators have also raised concerns about the program’s ability to serve the state’s most vulnerable students.

“What we do know from other states is that vouchers do not improve student outcomes and often segregate communities,” Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats said in a statement.

Lawmakers will consider the proposal when session opens on Jan. 9.