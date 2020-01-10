Local school system addresses flu concerns to parents, caregivers for 2020 semester

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As widespread flu cases continue across the country, one Northeast Tennessee school system is reaching out to the public about a recent webinar with Ballad Health, discussing cases in the region.

According to the note released by Director of Schools Matt Hixson, information provided by Ballad Health shows this year is not a typical year for the flu, and many cases in children are actually testing positive for Type B.

The social media post comes the week the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed two pediatric deaths as a result of the flu.

According to Hixson, Ballad is not recommending schools to close down, but continue to encourage staff to practice hygiene and cleaning practices.

Those are tips being seconded by TDH. Sarah Boop, a nurse with TDH, stopped by News Channel 11’s studio on Sunday to discuss flu prevention with children heading back to school.

Across the state line in Virginia, school officials have also been taking necessary steps to address flu prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee and Virginia both classify as states with “widespread activity” for the disease.