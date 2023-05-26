WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Potential budget cuts to Johnson City Schools and Washington County Schools caught school leaders by surprise.

County commissioners proposed cutting $4 million that would usually go to the school systems to avoid raising property taxes on Thursday night.

Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools would both have $2 million dollars cut from their budget.

“We had planned on a certain amount of funding,” said the chair of Johnson City’s Board of Education, Kathy Hall. “And you subtract 2 million dollars, it doesn’t matter what the source is. If you subtract 2 million dollars, that’s 2 million dollars we have to find.”

Johnson City Schools get funding from city and county tax revenue, but Hall says they receive the most amount of money from the county. To replace that money she says, they will have to either make their own budget cuts or find other ways to raise funds.

“This is going to be a detriment to both the city and the county school systems and it was a surprise,” she said.

Washington County Schools superintendent, Jerry Boyd, said he agrees. He was at the county budget committee meeting and says what happened left him concerned.

“I mean there was references about coming together and teamwork,” said Boyd. “I don’t necessarily believe the approach used yesterday is in the spirit of teamwork.”

Boyd says the county and schools need to work together on things like preparing for the influx of people who are moving to the area.

Facility projects are what the Washington County Schools was planning to focus on with this funding, such as improving doorways for extra security and updating the high schools’ stadiums.

But until the plans on the budget are finalized, they say all they can do is focus on their priorities– supporting their students and maintaining partnerships, including county commissioners.

Washington County’s mayor told News Channel 11 that the budget committee is still working to finalize their budget plans. That plan should be published on June 9.