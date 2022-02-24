NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Penny Schwinn revealed a new plan today that could change the way school systems across the state are funded.

The “Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act” if approved would provide an estimated $9 billion to go to education funding in the state.

Local school district leaders were listening intently today as the plan and more funding for schools was unveiled.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor, was on a funding review committee that provided input on the plan.

“We can’t move forward in the state of Tennessee unless we’re willing to invest more dollars, and I heard that commitment today, and I think that will catapult us further,” Dr. Tudor said.

Local school system leaders are in the process of meeting with state officials to discuss the funding and review a sample of what that would look like for their specific district.

“Ultimately, it’s focused on students, where it should be,” Washington County TN Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said. “Right now, I know superintendents and district leaders and school board and all educators see the summary, and I look forward to seeing more detail behind the summary as well.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said that updating the public education funding formula is a must.

“Our goal has been to take what is a cumbersome and outdated BEP formula and create a model that supports in a transparent way,” Gov. Lee said.

The funding is made up of $6.6 billion of base funding for every public school student.

$1.8 billion would be additional funding to be allocated based on weights to address specific student needs.

$376 million would be direct funding for specific programs like tutoring.

$100 million would be for outcomes funding which will be awarded based on students achievement.

“They deserve funding that fits every student’s individual needs and circumstances,” Gov. Lee said. “This formula is designed to do just that.”

The next steps for the bill will include stops in at least seven committees. If it moves on, it will be voted on by the Senate and the House before being signed into law by Gov. Lee.