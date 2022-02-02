Local school districts hopeful to reap benefits of Gov. Lee’s proposed educational spending

(WJHL) – In Monday’s State of the State Address, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee promised more than $1 billion in new, recurring education spending for the Volunteer State’s public schools.

“This is not just hundreds of millions of dollars on the line – this is our kids and their lives, and most importantly, their futures,” he said in front of state lawmakers on Monday.

At this stage, Lee’s proposals are still in their beginning stages – but Northeast Tennessee educational leaders are optimistic.

“It’s really exciting – listening to the State of the State, and particularly focusing on education was really encouraging,” Director of Unicoi County Schools John English said.

“It’s just a good time, it’s a great time for public education across the state to see that kind of commitment from our elected officials and quite honestly, and most importantly, the taxpayers of Tennessee,” Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Boyd said.

Lee’s main objective is to completely overhaul the way K-12 schools are funded, setting aside dollars for each individual student, as opposed to specific categories.

“A formula that prioritizes the needs of students above all else, and it pays particular attention to students with disabilities and to low-income students, to rural students and students with other priority needs,” Lee said in his address.

These are needs that English says he and his educators encounter in Unicoi County.

“We’re a rural system, obviously, and we check a lot of those boxes that he’s talking about,” English said. “The academic needs are crucial, but then the non-academic needs have only increased over the last couple years, a lot of social challenges that kids are facing.”

Lee also announced a planned $125 million increase to the state-wide teacher salary pool, which he described as “well-deserved.”

“Teachers work so hard and so to see that being a focus – to try to increase their pay is – I think it’s a much needed and very timely thing, if we can put it into motion,” English said.

“I think over the last couple of years the job has become so difficult, and I know not just here, but all across the country,” he added. “Teachers are getting out of the profession. Folks are hesitant to get into the profession.”

“We’ve been working on [teacher wages] now for a long time,” Boyd said. “We know we still have a long way to go. That certainly will be a great benefit, and we will make sure in Washington County – whatever that looks like in the model – that the amount that is targeted or identified for teachers’ salaries certainly finds its way into our teachers’ monthly paychecks.”

These proposals, along with a proposal to increase the HOPE Award scholarship fund by $75 million, has school leaders hopeful. They know, however, that these items will not pass on hope alone.

“It has to start with hope, and we hope everyone stays focused on what are the goals that are inherent in the proposal. Are they important to students, and as a whole, the citizens of Tennessee?” Boyd said.

“Yeah, come to pass is the key,” English said. “I appreciate all the efforts and all the discussion. From our end, we’re anxious to see it actually come to fruition.”

Boyd knows that the road ahead for educational spending reform is a long one.

“Even with one billion dollars injected into the funding formula, whatever that looks like, Tennessee will still be in the bottom third of funding of public education of K-12 – across the nation,” he said.

According to Education Data Initiative, the state of Tennessee ranks 45th in K-12 funding, as of August 2021. However, Boyd also knows that road to reform has to begin somewhere.

“We’re still behind, as far as funding across the state and we have a lot of work to do, but it does take these kinds of big, ambitious and courageous efforts to make progress,” Boyd said. “I certainly celebrate that along with everyone else.”

You can view a full briefing of Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State address here.