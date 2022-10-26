WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses.

The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia.

Johnson County will receive $790,000 for the purchase of two school buses.

Lee County will also get $790,000 for two new buses.

Wise County will receive $1,975,000 for five new school buses.

The goal of the Clean School Bus program is to help school districts replace existing buses with zero-emission and low-emission buses.

According to the EPA, both Lee and Wise counties’ new school buses will be electric.