Local school district seeks parent, student input on reopening schools this fall

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee school district are reaching out to parents and students asking specific questions as the next school year quickly approaches.

Last week, Tennessee state officials released broad recommendations on how local districts can begin the process of reopening in just a matter of months.

Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary posted a link to the survey on his Twitter page below.

An example of one of the questions in the survey, “Assuming Washington County Schools has the flexibility to determine its own school reopening plan in August, in which way would you most prefer schools to reopen in 2020-2021?”

Washington County Schools needs your input on opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year. All students, parents and other stakeholders should click this link – https://t.co/eR9KRCd5KL – to offer their opinions!! pic.twitter.com/4FjNqDnTk5 — Bill Flanary (@Bill_Flanary) June 15, 2020

Last week officials with Hawkins County Schools also posted on social media saying in part, “Our goal is to announce our plans for reopening Hawkins County Schools no later than the week of July 4.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.