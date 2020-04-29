Local salons and barbers react to extended closure from Gov. Lee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tonight, the people who make us all look good are still processing the news they can’t reopen possibly for several more weeks.

“It’s just the weirdest thing you can’t prepare for something like that,” Breaker Barber Company co-owner Cody Hubbard said.

They were just getting ready to turn on the lights.

“Can’t turn the lights on for the first time can’t plug in the clippers can’t greet that first client walking through the door it’s weird it’s really weird,” Hubbard said.

Cody Hubbard and Preston Sprinkle founded Breaker Barber Company in downtown Johnson City. They were going to have a grand opening on April 1st.

“We’re just waiting on it now it’s a waiting game for sure,” Hubbard said.

Also waiting is Craig and Wendy Charles. They own personal care businesses that have been here since 2004.

“It’s a community of businesses downtown not just my barber shop and barber college so we’re all pulling for each other to get back to work,” Craig Charles said.

Craig owns Crown Barber Cutz and Wendy owns J’Clares Nail Salon two doors down.

“Not the 29th of April, May, I was like no so yeah getting some takeout and getting the news it was horrible,” Wendy Charles said.

It’s a harsh reality these businesses have to accept: while other businesses begin reopening, theirs will have to wait.

“Barbering isn’t gonna just fall off the world it’s a thing that people want and need and there’s a lot of rough looking haircuts out there right now and we’re just waiting like we’re ready to open up the door and get it going,” Hubbard said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.