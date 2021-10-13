Local Ronald McDonald House celebrates 25 years

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House is celebrating 25 years of serving families this month.

The House, located across the parking lot from Niswonger Children’s Hospital, has been providing a temporary home away from home for ill children and their families.

“We believe if we’re able to keep the whole family unit together and close, that child will be able to heal quicker, and keeping families close is very important to our mission here,” said Malia Grant, CEO of the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House.

Community members are invited to purchase a commemorative t-shirt for $25.

The local Ronald McDonald House says it has served more than 21,000 people since it opened its doors in 1996.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss