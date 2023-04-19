TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Robotics teams across the Tri-Cities are preparing for the largest robot rumble in the world.

The VEX Robotics World Championship is happening in Dallas, Texas next week. The competition starts on April 25 and runs through May 4. During that time, teams from across the world will battle their bots for a win, including teams in our region.

From Bluff City, a high school team called Hope Robotics will compete with a team of 2 people, both of which have over 5 years of experience. The Bluff City team is ranked 59th in the world.

Elizabethton high school will also be competing with their team coined ‘Ctrl-C’.

The competition also expands to middle school students who are also fairly represented by our region.

There are three teams from Sullivan East Middle School, one from Happy Valley Middle School, and another team from Morristown, Tennessee.