Local restaurants grateful for New Year’s celebrations, community support in 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last year at Wild Wing Café in Johnson City, there was no New Year’s Eve party.

No bands, no balloons and no champagne toast, as COVID-19 continued to limit indoor gatherings.

“It’s difficult because you – being in restaurants and definitely being here – having that family and being able to have your team and your staff and being able to celebrate and have fun,” marketing and promotions director Sarah Goodpaster said.

But this year, the party is back on.

Wild Wing Café in Johnson City, TN

“We are so pumped to actually be able to ring in a new year and start fresh and have a good time tonight,” Goodpaster said. “We have a great band – hopefully we’ll have a lot of people out dancing and celebrating and starting with 2022.”

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery is excited for its first New Year’s Eve celebration in Johnson City after opening its doors this summer.

“It’s awesome, it’s great – we’ve definitely had our challenges with it, but we have an amazing staff here that’s willing to step in and help wherever they can,” bar manager Devan Augustine said. “It’s made things possible.”

Augustine admits that the last few months of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but one that has made the staff stronger.

“You never know, really, what’s gonna happen and everything like that,” he said. “You just kind of roll with the punches everyday – it’s just an ongoing process and everything like that and we’re living and learning.”

Beer specials will be on the menu New Year’s Eve as a way to say thank you to the loyal customers that have helped the business flourish.

“People coming in, people supporting us, people buying drinks, you know, tipping bartenders,” Augustine chuckled. “Just kind of overall, the community has been very accepting of us, which is awesome – it’s really great.”

