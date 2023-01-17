JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Inflation has led to rising prices of several essentials, food included. Recently, the cost of eggs has increased, and experts say it’s not just because of inflation.

Anthony Shelton is an agriculture agent and County Director for the University of Tennessee Extension in Washington County. Shelton said the rising cost is attributable to more than just nationwide inflation.

“We’ve had some Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) that has affected some of the flocks that produce our eggs in this country, and so unfortunately, the amount of eggs has greatly decreased because of some of those concerns,” Shelton said.

Local eateries have stated that the cost to supply eggs for their restaurants has nearly doubled in price. This increase in egg prices has forced many restaurants to make some changes.

“They have recently raised all of our menu prices, and they plan to in February as well,” said Corbin West, the cafe manager at First Watch in Johnson City. “So that kind of hinders our performance and everything like that. Customers complain that everything has been running a little higher on the cost of menu prices.”

Retailers fear that the cost increases won’t get better anytime soon. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported last week that prices are at historic highs, but wholesale prices have stabilized in recent days.

According to the USDA, the Consumer Price Index for eggs rose 11.1% in December. That’s 160% over the level of December 2021– bringing the average price of a dozen eggs to $4.25. That price is 238% higher than the $1.79 price set in December 2021, according to the USDA.