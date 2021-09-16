Local restaurants donating portions of sales to Tennessee High School drowning victim’s family

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Restaurants around Bristol are showing support for the family of a Tennessee High football player that drowned at South Holston Lake.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the Montgomery family.

Jersey Mike’s is one participating restaurant that is set to kick off the week of benefit sales.

“We actually have some of our employees here that go to school with him some of them actually play on the football team with him and one of the things we believe in is giving back to the community and so we came up with the idea of giving some of our proceeds to the family on September 20th from 3pm to 9pm and it’s just a way to say, ‘Hey, we’re all here for you. We still care for you, no matter what you’re going through.’ that’s why we’re here to help,” said Assistant Manager of Jersey Mike’s Blake McElroy.

Below is a Facebook post from Moes Southwest Grill Bristol Tennessee with a list of other participating locations.

Officials with Tennessee High School confirmed that 16-year-old Micah Montgomery was swimming on the lake with a friend on Sunday when he drowned.