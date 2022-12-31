WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening.

Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to businesses as well.

News Channel 11 spoke with Mountain View Restaurant about how they’ve been helping their surrounding community without water.

“We come in Tuesday morning. I was actually out of town and one of my girls called and told me we didn’t have water,” said owner, Larry Ferrell.

Without water, the restaurant had no choice but to close its doors. Making this the fifth day in a row they were closed because of the weather and holiday weekend.

“So by [closing], we lost a lot of food…food 4, 5 hundred dollars probably, but as far as actual money. May seem funny but lots of times when you close a day, you actually make up a lot of the business,” said Ferrell. “In our case here, we opened up on what Wednesday? Well nobody in the whole area had water, so we actually probably almost made up the business we lost.”

Once Mountain View Restaurant’s water was restored, it became a haven for other people in the area still without water.

“[People] couldn’t cook at home. They couldn’t do anything so a lot of them I know I have friends, they come here every single night and eat last week because they didn’t have any water,” said Ferrell.

Jonesborough crews have been working for days to get water restored to the county. For some residents, it totaled to about six days without water.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, water was restored to the entire Jonesborough Utility System.