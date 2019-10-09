Local resource for domestic violence victims served nearly 300 people in the past year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One of the resources for domestic violence victims in the Tri-Cities region is the Branch House Family Center in Sullivan County.

Center leaders said this past year alone, they’ve served almost 300 people.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who needs help, there are resources and dedicated people in our region who are part of the solution.

You can contact the Branch House Family Center at 423-574-7233. They have walk-in hours available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other hours are available by appointment.