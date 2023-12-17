JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About a dozen local American Red Cross (ARC) volunteers were deployed to Middle Tennessee to assist those affected by tornadoes last week.

According to ARC of Northeast Tennessee’s Executive Director Heather Carbajal, volunteers were deployed within the first twenty-four hours after the storms hit.

Carbajal, who’s also responding in Middle Tennessee, said that this storm has been a challenging response. She said that’s primarily due to the widespread power outages that were caused by the storm.

She said that several shelters are open in the area that are providing hot meals, showers and access to mental health, among other services.

In the coming days, Carbajal said that her crew will transition to the recovery stage of their response. That will include forming long-term recovery plans for those affected by the storms.

“What you’re going to see is that we have recovery volunteers come in and start working with families one-on-one to create their individualized recovery plans,” Carbajal said.