KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Red Cross volunteers are heading to West Tennessee to aid with storm damage recovery efforts.

Mark Wallner and Nancy Hudson are both relatively new with the Red Cross as both began volunteering over the winter.

A tall task of work is ahead for the duo as more than 200 homes in the area have either been destroyed or sustained major damage.

A group of volunteers loaded up a van with multiple coolers Monday afternoon that will be used to help storm victims store food and water.

Although Hudson is new to the Red Cross, she said that she’s experienced with offering aid to those who need it. She has an EMS background, and Hudson explained the importance of helping others.

“I’m one who likes to help people,” Hudson said. “I’ve got an EMS background when I was in New Jersey so I’ve missed being able to respond to help other people.”

The Red Cross is still in need of volunteers.

Red Cross Northeast Tennessee Executive Director Heather Carbajal said to simply go to their website if you’re interested in volunteering.