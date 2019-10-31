Local Red Cross volunteers responding to West Tennessee to help with storm recovery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local volunteers for the American Red Cross are responding to West Tennessee to help with recovery efforts after storms hit several days ago.

A team of seven volunteers from the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross departed the Tri-Cities on Wednesday en route to Jackson, Tennessee.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the region, downing trees and power lines and causing additional damage.

The Tri-Cities team will help keep people fed and will work in logistics and recovery services.

One of the responders, Stewart Chapman, told News Channel 11 this will be his 81st deployment with the Red Cross.

“I just like to get out and help people, we’ve been anywhere from Hawaii to New York City to Florida and to Maryland, so we’ve covered the country there,” Chapman said. “Some of those people hadn’t had any food for maybe three or four days, or maybe a week even and they are so thankful to get food there.”

Deployments usually last for at least two weeks.

The Red Cross says they are always looking for volunteers who can help locally and elsewhere. If you would like to help or make a donation, visit www.redcross.org or call 423-765-4222.