PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the local American Red Cross are among those who have responded to the Wears Valley wildfire.

Behind the scenes, the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is making sure the goods coming in go to where they are needed.

“I’ve been coordinating with a lot of the different agencies, TEMA, the local agencies,” said Larry Nelson with the Red Cross. “We don’t want to overwhelm with too much of one thing. We want to spread it out so there’s enough for everyone.”

Nelson said 120 people have taken refuge at the Red Cross shelter at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

With over 100 structures impacted, Nelson says the Red Cross will be staying in town.

Community support has been so overwhelming, the Sevier County Rescue Squad said firefighters have enough and they will now be sending supplies to victims.

“We’re going to shut down incoming, and divert everything down there that way it can start getting to the victims,” said Dustin Sutton of the rescue squad.

For those in the Tri-Cities wanting to help, a donation center at the Sevier County Fairgrounds will open on Friday. But Nelson says the best way to help is by donating online.

“That way they can get what is needed versus trying to sort through what is brought in and donated,” Nelson said.

Those looking to support the firefighters and those displaced can go to MountainTough.org.