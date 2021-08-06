Local Red Cross member to deploy to California as wildfires ravage homes

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(WJHL) — American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Sharon Dixon of Bristol, Virginia, is on track to helping families who have been displaced due to the ongoing wildfires and evacuations in California.

Dixon will take off from Tri-Cities Airport at 2:30 p.m. Friday and anticipates a two-week deployment as a sheltering supervisor.

The wildfires that continue blazing across thousands of acres have prompted thousands to leave behind their homes as crews fight to contain the flames.

Cal Fire reports numerous wildfires across the state with an estimated 579,614 acres destroyed and damage to nearly 400 structures.