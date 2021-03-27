Local Red Cross director travels to Alabama for tornado relief

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WJHL) — A local Red Cross director deployed to Alabama Saturday to assist with tornado relief in the area.

The executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, Heather Carbajal, left Saturday morning for Birmingham, Alabama, where a string of tornadoes ravaged the area, resulting in an unknown number of injuries, destruction of homes and five deaths.

Carbajal told us she expects to be in Alabama for two weeks to connect with the area officials and ensure the community has access to relief.

“I’ll be connecting with public officials in the impacted areas, making sure we have what we need where we need it and are effectively serving the entire affected area,” Carbajal said.

The series of Alabama tornadoes come a little over a year after a tornado outbreak killed 25 people in Middle Tennessee.

Carbajal said the Red Cross response in Alabama will be similar to that of Middle Tennessee’s disaster relief in March 2020.

“Our teams are on the ground, supporting immediate needs, such as sheltering, providing meals and emergency supplies, and supporting health and mental health needs,” she said. “We’re still being mindful of COVID-19 and doing everything we can to keep people safe.

“The scope of this storm, however, is a little wider. Whereas the Middle Tennessee tornadoes were in a relatively concentrated area, at least 23 possible tornadoes touched down across the Southeast on Thursday.”

Those interested in supporting the Red Cross in its relief efforts can donate financially by visiting the Red Cross website or by texting REDCROSS to 90999. Texting that number will make a $10 donation.