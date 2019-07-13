Local Red Cross accepting new volunteers, planning to assist with areas affected by Hurricane Barry

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the southeast prepares for Hurricane Barry, the Red Cross in our area is holding classes to sign up new volunteers.

Classes were held in Kingsport this morning.

As the southeast prepares for Tropical Storm Barry’s impact, the Red Cross here in East Tenn. is holding classes to sign up new volunteers. They’re planning to send around 20 volunteers, some already in Louisiana, some leaving tomorrow. They are focusing primarily on shelters. pic.twitter.com/YDHPqNMsZd — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) July 13, 2019

The Red Cross in our region is planning to send around 20 volunteers, some already in Louisiana. The rest of the volunteers are planning to leave tomorrow and focus on shelters in the coastal region.

If you would like to sign up, call the Red Cross at (423) 765-4222.

We’ll have more from today’s classes starting at 6 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

On-going Hurricane Barry coverage can be found HERE.