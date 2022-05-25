JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following the past couple of years of price increases in the real estate industry, an agency on Tuesday night said that now is the time for first-time homebuyers to close on a house.

Keller Williams Realty hosted a seminar to give buyers guidance on the market and what to expect as interest rates continue to inch upward.

“Everything’s kind of centralized around the Tri-Cities area,” said D.J. Slivka with the agency. “The market is absolutely robust right now. We’re not seeing prices do anything but stay level even as the interest rates are rising.”

The agency noted that while prices may budge back and forth, it is unlikely that the market will see the steep increases experienced in 2020 through 2021.