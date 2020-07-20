Gray Quarry hosts annual Women’s Dive Day to promote scuba diving

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This weekend’s summer weather provided a perfect opportunity for lady divers to have some fun in the water.

It’s all part of the annual “Women’s Dive Day” in Washington County, Tennessee. Certified women divers were able to visit the quarry in the hopes of encouraging more women to take up the hobby of scuba diving.

“This will be the third year that we’ve been doing this, and we appreciate all the divers we have in the community, especially the ladies, and so they get in free today. No entrance fee, and they can dive and enjoy the great water, ” said Gray Quarry board member Carter Warden.