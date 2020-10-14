Local pursuit suspect arrested in North Carolina

LENOIR, N.C. (WJHL) — A man accused of leading police on a pursuit through three counties and striking a deputy has been arrested in North Carolina.

Ryan Dixon was arrested in Caldwell County, North Carolina after authorities say he led them in a pursuit there as well.

Police identified him as the suspect in a Oct. 5 police chase that began in Carter County and ended in Johnson City. Officers searched for Dixon in the downtown area near the interstate but were unable to locate him.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dragged from Dixon’s vehicle during the incident.

Dixon is facing charges of speeding to elude arrest in Caldwell County in addition to several charges out of Carter County.