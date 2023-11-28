JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The heads of two local private schools are supportive of Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed expansion of the state’s school voucher program.

On Tuesday, Lee announced his proposal to expand the voucher program statewide, which allows tax dollars to cover tuition and other expenses for students to go to private schools.

It will have to pass the General Assembly.

Ramona Harr, head of Ashley Academy in Johnson City, said the Education Freedom Scholarship Act would expand available learning opportunities to local students.

“Parents have a chance to make a decision about their child’s education,” Harr said. “We have always felt like we’ve been a part of, especially our area, that we are a choice for families too, whether it’s public or private, and it’s not a competition.”

Ben Holland heads Providence Academy, a private Christian school in Johnson City.

“We’re excited that taxpayers are going to have the freedom to choose where their tax dollars are spent,” Holland told News Channel 11.

He said every child is different and needs a school that can fit their needs.

“Families know that each kid needs a different educational opportunity,” Holland said. “And which school is going to serve their child best. I think parents are the most equipped to make that decision.”

Harr said Ashley Academy is able to specialize in individual hands-on learning.

“As we’re studying Jamestown in fourth grade, we’re building the fort that’s out here,” Harr said. “It’s really making sure that there is a hands-on component to the instruction that’s going on in the classroom and we’re not supporting a test. We’re not trying to help them memorize information we really want them to master. And you master by doing and practicing.”

Both schools already offer financial assistance.

“But still, for those families, it’s a struggle because there’s still some money that they have to pay,” Harr said. “And then there’s those families that are right on that bubble that this extra money would be able to make it a feasible opportunity for them to access the type of education that they want for their child.”

However, not everyone is supportive of the governor’s proposal, including Tennessee Education Association President and Knox County teacher Tanya Coats.

“Tennessee’s public schools are the foundation of the communities they serve,” Coats said in a statement. “Taking taxpayer dollars to fund private school tuition statewide would divert much-needed resources from our already underfunded public schools and threaten the strength of our Tennessee communities. Fewer students and less funding will put beloved neighborhood schools at risk for closure.”