Local power companies to discuss broadband expansion Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge announced it will be one of several local power providers to meet Thursday with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development about broadband expansion.

This will include details concerning broadband grant dollars in the FY 2022 State of Tennessee Budget and how those funds can be used to help expand services in the Tri-Cities region.

Also at the meeting, local leaders and representatives will discuss the distribution of the funds.

“We have appropriated millions of dollars through our Tennessee budget, and have received millions of dollars from the federal government for broadband,” Sen. Rusty Crowe said. “I want to make sure that our counties and utility companies fully understand the requirements for accessing and utilizing these dollars. I also plan to discuss the Tennessee law that requires each utility company to serve only those within their allotted service area.”