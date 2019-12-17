Local postal worker delivers special treats to ‘fur babies’ on his route

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the time of giving this Christmas season and a local postal worker is giving back to the ‘fur babies’ on his mail route.

Mail Carrier Allen Jaynes has been with the United States Postal Service for about 25 years. For the past 10 years, he has made gift bags filled with doggy treats for the furry customers.

This year is no different.

“Part of them really probably don’t have the funds for the treats for the dogs because a lot of the customers are barely getting by,” Jaynes told News Channel 11. “So, it’s just my little treat.”

Courtesy of Star McMillen Jaynes.

Christmastime seems like the perfect season for him to give back to his community.

“I guess it’s more of the time of the year – giving, so that’s when I do the little treat bags,” he said.

The treat bags Jaynes prepares for his “route babies”

A proud and happy owner of four pets, Jaynes says he realizes the special bond people feel for their pets and the importance of making every part of the family feel included during the festive season.

His treat-filled gift bags contain a photo of each of his four fur babies and a sweet message reading “Merry Christmas from my Babies to yours, Your Mailman Allen.”

Holiday card inside the treat bags

“I consider them, all the dogs out here, pretty much, what I call my ‘route babies,'” he added. “I’ve got a folder on my phone with pictures and there’s, I have no idea how many, up in the truck, running, jumping, everything.”

When one of his “route babies” goes missing, Jaynes says he feels the loss personally and tries to help the families locate their missing pet.

“I look out for them,” he said.

Hundreds of dogs in the Gray area will have a very festive Christmas this year, thanks to a caring and generous postal worker.