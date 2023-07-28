(WJHL) – Staff at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and Legion Street Pool in Johnson City both said their numbers have been up this week due to the high temperatures.

During the last hour of Legion Street pool being open from 5-6 p.m., families were still trying to cool off from the heat.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center was also still filled with many guests during its last hour of operation on Thursday.

Jessie Charlton, Aquatic Center Assistant Manager, said she can’t think of a better way to beat the heat than coming to the pool.

“We have had people tell us that they are here to cool off, that they were actually at the lake the day before and wanted to mix it up a little bit and try us out,” Charlton said.

Charlton said people are not only taking advantage of the outdoor water park and pools but the indoor ones as well.

“So, if you’re worried about the sun, we have three pools inside as well,” Charlton said. “We have a warm water multi-use pool, play pool with a slide, and then an Olympic-sized competition pool with a one-meter board and a three-meter board.”

Many at the center still love cooling down with the outdoor water park features, including Raylan Huff, Jaxson Huff, Silas Kiser, Aden Rasnake and Connor Elswick. They say their favorite amenity at the Aquatic Center is the lazy river.

“It was cooled to perfection,” said Elswick. “Just lay down, relax, feel the chill of the wind hitting the water on you.”

“And then you got the epic water slides too,” said Rasnake. “

“Oh, definitely,” added Elswick. “The water slides you know, the water is just cooled to perfection. And you’re going down it, I don’t know, 30 miles an hour. It feels great on a day that’s, like, 90 or 100 degrees.”

The group of boys said they came to the aquatic center to cool down, and definitely plan on coming back.

“Come out and swim or sweat,” said Elswick. “Would you rather be sitting at home? With a broken AC or would you come out here, and be drenched in water? But, it feels cool.”

Charlton said the center offers a way for the community to stay cool while still being outside.

“It’s incredibly hot this week,” Charlton said. “We want everybody to stay safe, enjoy the last week of summer and also beat the heat and stay cool.”

The Kingsport Aquatic Center starts their back-to-school hours next week with only the outdoor water park being open on the weekends. You can find their hours here.