Local police speak out against actions of former Minneapolis police officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief is among many law enforcement officials across the country who condemn the actions of a former Minneapolis police officer following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes while handcuffed. Chauvin — one of four police officers fired after the incident — was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.

Police officials across the country have spoken out against Chauvin’s actions.

“My reaction to the video was, I could see no reason that justified the amount of force that was used,” said Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner. “It’s a tragic situation and I’m very sad for Mr. Floyd’s family and what they have to go through as a result of that.”

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracey Kittrell said the bad decisions by Minneapolis police will have an impact on police officers here in the Tri-Cities.

“For something like that to happen…it’s happened way too many times through history,” Kittrell said. “It always affects my officers as far as their safety and how their relationships will be with the public.”

Floyd’s death has sparked protests in cities across the country.

