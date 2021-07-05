Local police partner to host ‘Shop with a Cop Home Run Derby’ fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department and Jonesborough Public Safety have partnered to host a home run derby fundraiser.

The fundraiser will benefit the Shop with a Cop program.

According to a release from JCPD, the event will be held at the ETSU Softball Field at 10 a.m. on July 17.

The release states home run derby is broken into five age groups for boys and girls:

Ages 6 – 8

Ages 9 – 10

Ages 11 – 12

Ages 13 – 17

Ages 18+

Equipment will be provided at the event, but anyone participating may bring their own at no extra cost. Participants ages 13 and older must use an ASA stamped bat.

Registration for children ages 6-17 is $10 plus a $2.24 fee. Adults registration is $20 plus a $2.85 fee.

Registration covers an initial batting period of three minutes, but additional time periods can be purchased at a discounted price. Monetary donations to the Shop with a Cop program will also be accepted and are tax exempt.

Prizes will be given in each bracket, according to JCPD. Event t-shirts are also available.

To learn more about the event, register or buy merchandise, click here.