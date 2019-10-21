Local police chief deletes Facebook account after complaints about Rep. Elijah Cummings post

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local police chief seems to have disappeared from Facebook after backlash over a post about the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

News Channel 11 also had viewers reach out about a post made by Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds on Facebook.

The post read, “One less rat in Baltimore! I wonder if the Clinton’s knew the Dr.” That post was also accompanied by a photo of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

News Channel 11 reached out to town officials Monday.

Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said that Chief Hammonds reportedly had someone call and complain and that he then apologized to that person, and the mayor.

Hammonds reportedly told the mayor he “got a little carried away on Facebook” then removed his profile.

We were able to reach Chief Hammonds Monday who said he had no comment but did say that he thought the post was “blown out of proportion” and that he “doesn’t do social media anymore” because of this.