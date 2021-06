JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local police gathered Wednesday for a learning exercise on explosives.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives along with the Johnson City and Kingsport police departments hosted a “Post Blast Investigative Techniques Course” at the Johnson City Police Training Center.

Participants in the course included local and state investigators.

The course involves classroom participation, explosives demonstrations, and an investigation of the post-blast scene.