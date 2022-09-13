JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A podcast that highlights African American history in the region has received an award.

Ted Olsen and William Turner were presented with Awards of Distinction by the East Tennessee Historical Society for their work on the podcast “Sepia Tones: Exploring Black Appalachian Music.”

“I’m certainly very grateful to the East Tennessee Historical Society for recognizing the work that Dr. Turner and I have done on this podcast and we hope that the podcast will continue to reach people and contribute to the conversation about the important role of African Americans in Appalachia,” said Olsen, a professor of Appalachian Studies.

The award recognizes the importance of a podcast that can generate discussion about a topic that has wide influence.

“We also want to draw attention to the fact that, you know, just the center stone or the project around the African American region country music is so important, again it’s one of those things it’s kind of been lost in history and I think it’s important to call attention to it,” Dr. Warren Dockter, president of the East Tennessee Historical Society said.

The award was presented to Olsen and Turner at the Langston Centre in Johnson City.