Local pilot attempts to break world record, land at 110 airports in honor of 9/11 victims

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) An Elizabethton pilot is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the number of flight stops in one single day.

The record of 87 stops currently resides in the United Kingdom.

But on September 11, this pilot hopes to bring that record to Northeast Tennessee.

He is going well beyond the call to break the record. His push to reach exactly 110 stops comes from his desire to honor those who died on 9/11 in the 2001 terror attacks.

The number 110 signifies the number of floors that were in the World Trade Center before the towers fell.

110 AIRPORTS IN ONE DAY: A local pilot is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for number of airports stopped at in one day. The record is 87… so why 110? It’s all to honor the fallen victims of the 9/11 terror attacks— marking the 110 floors of the towers. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/XJHxYOxsG4 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) September 11, 2019

“I’m definitely wanting people to think, this happened in our country, and don’t forget these people that lost their lives. Don’t forget the people that rushed in to help and don’t forget how the country came together to unify against a common enemy,” says the pilot, Dan Moore.

The pilot, who was set to take flight morning of September 11, 2001 when the airports were shut down nation-wide, reflects on how everything changed following that day.

“We just couldn’t imagine that kind of thing happening here in our country. We can be attacked, these things can happen,” says Moore. “It changed how we think about flying in airplanes, how we look at the world as a whole and how we defend ourselves going forward.”

Best of luck to Elizabethton pilot Dan Moore as he attempts to break the @GWR for most airport stops in one day. He hopes to make it to 110 in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the towers on 9/11. #NeverForget @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/rH86lcBjuq — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) September 11, 2019

Moore is confident he can break the record but is holding out hope that he can reach his goal of 110 airports in one day. “110 is a major stretch, it’s gonna take everything going right for me to make 110 airports in a 24 hour period but I’m gonna try my best.”

Follow Moore’s journey to break the record online HERE.