IRWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local rafting and outdoor adventure business could add adult beverages to their options.

The discussion of a new beer license for USA Raft Adventure Resort is scheduled to take place.

The Unicoi County Beer Board will be discussing the resort’s new beer license application.

The popular Erwin destination reopened following pandemic closures in May.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the county courthouse.