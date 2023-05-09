JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrated the completion of three homes on East Myrtle Avenue, built to provide more affordable housing to the city.

These homes are in the 200 block of East Myrtle Avenue, across from the Langston Centre.

Three organizations were involved in this project, each building a house.

Homes built by the Appalachia Service Project (217 E. Myrtle Ave.) and Holston Habitat for Humanity (219) are already occupied, officials told News Channel 11.

The Eastern Eight Community Development Organization has its home (221 E. Myrtle Ave.) available to be rented right now.

This project was an idea that began around two to three years ago.

“We came together a couple of years ago and we all discussed trying to impact the neighborhood,” said Executive Director of Eastern Eight Community Development Organization, Sherry Trent. “We’ve got a lot of good resources here and support from the city. We worked with the city on identifying a neighborhood. They helped us pick some lots and helped us acquire them and it all came together.”

Much of the project was made possible by Community Development Block Grants distributed by the City of Johnson City.

“Lots have skyrocketed in the last few years,” said director of new build and disaster recovery for the Appalachia Service Project, Julie Thompson. “This helps us leverage funding. Every one of our homes is funded with private dollars, local dollars, grant dollars, and foundation dollars.”

“With us being able to convey the land that they’re being built on, it reduces the cost of these houses,” added city commissioner, Jenny Brock. “And in today’s market, it’s very hard to find houses that median income folks can afford.”

Roland Smith, Jr. no longer has to sleep in his car, thanks to the home built for him by Appalachia Service Project (Photo: WJHL).

Roland Smith, Jr. is the proud owner of the home built for him by the Appalachia Service Project. He’s been moved in for a little under two weeks now.

“Overwhelmed, I’m thrilled to death,” said Smith. “But it hasn’t really sunk, sunk in. I mean once my grass starts growing and I start barbequing out here and having people coming over, eating and stuff, I’ll be like, ‘this is home’.”

Smith says this home gives him hope for the future.

“I’m doing okay. I’m going to make it,” said Smith. “I’m going to really make it. And then this is something for my son. So whenever I go, my son has a home.”

Interested renters can contact Eastern Eight Community Development Organization to apply to rent their home on East Myrtle Avenue.

There are no plans currently for another one of these projects in Johnson City.