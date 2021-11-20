Local organizations band together to provide Thanksgiving meals for 1,200 area families

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local organizations and volunteers have made it possible for 1,200 families in the region to have the classic Thanksgiving meal that includes the staples of turkey and pumpkin pie.

On Saturday morning, the boxes containing Thanksgiving food were handed out to families as part of the Hope for the Holidays Program at the Northridge Community Church Campus.

Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries Aaron Murphy was also there to help out and said that he has heard so many stories of things that we don’t see.

“I’ve heard so many stories that I never thought I would hear. I heard of a woman who was recently diagnosed with cancer and hadn’t been able to work for some period of time and this was the first time she has ever had to ask for help….and so, you don’t realize these things that are happening right here in our backyard, but they are happening and we’re here to be that help in this time of need,” Murphy said.

In addition to turkey and pumpkin pie, the boxes contained food such as green beans, potatoes, cranberry sauce and more.