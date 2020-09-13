Local organization celebrates Constitution Week

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted its 7th annual bell ringing in honor of Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23.

The 7th annual Constitution week bell ringing is underway here in Jonesborough,TN. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/mXIINAIRQh — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) September 13, 2020

2020 marks the 233rd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

According to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Constitution Week commemorates the written document that “maintains liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.”

Sunday afternoon’s event included a speech from Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest along with a cello rendition of the National Anthem at Oak Hill School.

The program also included history of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits voting denial based on gender.

News Channel 11 spoke with Linda Good of the Johnson City Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration, who was honored for her work in commemorating local history.

“I think today is really important and this week because without the Constitution, obviously we wouldn’t have the capability to amend it with the 19th Amendment, so that is what the coalition that I represent has been celebrating,” Good said.

Other participating organizations included Heritage Alliance, Kings Mountain NSSAR, the Town of Jonesborough, Fort Watauga Society Children of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.