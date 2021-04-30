Local officials sign wall in Lee County Community Hospital ahead of summer opening

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia’s newest hospital is on target to open later this summer in Lee County.

On Thursday, representatives from Ballad Health, the Lee County Hospital Authority and elected officials signed their names near the hospital’s feature wall before final masonry is set in place.

Construction continues on Lee County Community Hospital with an expected opening this summer, which will make it the country’s newest rural hospital.

“The wall signing kind of makes everything real,” said Lee County Hospital Administrator Mitch Kennedy. “So we are getting paint up, we’re getting walls up and we’re looking forward to opening up the hospital in July. The hospital has been a breath of fresh air for the community who wants to see economic growth, and wants to see emergency care provided here in the community.”

In January 2019, Ballad Health officials revealed plans to reopen the facility that has been closed since 2013.