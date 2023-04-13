KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – For many in the health care profession, the job is one you carry with you. Although one may clock out at the end of the day, the highs and lows of the job don’t simply go away, and neither do the memories of those who served as nurses in their lifetimes.

The Appalachian Highlands Nurses Honor Guard is an effort that pays tribute to nurses at the time of their death. These nurses are remembered through a performance of the Nightingale Tribute at their funeral or memorial service.

According to Honor Guard members, the service is similar to a military tribute and officially releases the nurse from their nursing duties.

What is a Nightingale Tribute? The ceremony consists of reciting a few words and laying of a white rose on the casket or next to the urn. After the Tribute is recited, the nurse’s name is called three times and the triangle is rung after each call of the name.

The honor guard consists of retired and active nurses who perform the ceremonies.

Currently, active members are in search of more nurses to join the effort.

Stephanie Rhoton and Amy Hopson with Ballad Health sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the effort and how area nurses can get involved.